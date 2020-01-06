Jake Burns, Wayne Covil, thank Petersburg Pawn for cleaning up racist graffiti

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In December, racist graffiti showed up all over Petersburg.

But a local pawn shop "Petersburg Pawn" quickly stepped in to clean it up so that the community didn't have to see it for long.

For the first CBS 6 Gives of 2020, ake Burns, Wayne Covil, and Deputy Chief Travis Christian with Petersburg Police surprised Dave, the owner of Petersburg Pawn, and his team member with a BBQ lunch and all the fixin's from Ettrick Deli.

CBS 6 Gives honors folks who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.