Ipanema Cafe in Richmond sold to new owner

RICHMOND, Va. — A two-decade-old vegetarian cafe near VCU is under new ownership. Ipanema Cafe at 917 W. Grace St. has been sold to UVA alum Seth Campbell.

Kendra Feather opened Ipanema in 1998 in a space that was formerly Bidder’s Suite. Feather has since added to her portfolio Garnett’s Cafe, The Roosevelt and Laura Lee’s. She was a co-founder of WPA Bakery before selling her stake in 2016. She was not available for comment at press time.

