× How you can get paid to visit Walt Disney World, Universal, SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a theme park junkie, here’s the dream job for you!

Ocean Florida, a United Kingdom travel agency, is now hiring a Theme Park Tester.

If you’re lucky enough to land the job, you’ll be paid about $3,900 to travel to theme parks throughout Florida, including those at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando, to “test and fully experience everything from rides, fireworks and shows, to the tastiness of the food and the cuddliness of the much-loved Disney characters.”

The job will take place for three weeks in April and May.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Taste and See South Florida

While on your exciting journey, you’ll document things like your overall experience, quality of food and merchandise, thrill factor of rides and shows, and more.

You’ll also have to regularly post photos and videos on social media, as well as keep a daily video diary.

In addition to the $3,900 salary, all travel costs, including hotels and park tickets, will be covered for you. You’ll also get a daily budget, along with a GoPro camera and Fitbit to measure your steps and heart rate.

You have to be 18 or older to apply, and must answer a series of questions. The deadline to submit your application is Jan. 31.

To learn more and to apply, click here.