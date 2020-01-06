Dr. Omega Wilson explains why discipline is key to achieving your goals in 2020

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – It's the first Monday of the new year. If you need some help staying on track of your New Year resolutions, local educator, business owner and life coach Dr. Omega Wilson has some ideas for you in this Monday Motivation:

It is the beginning of not only another year but another decade.

Ask yourself, 'how do I view myself?'

Are you that person who has to receive applause from other people to make you feel good?

Are you that person who has to have tons of likes and followers on social media to feel successful or accomplished?

Or are you that person who feels like you will never achieve and accomplish more than you already have?

Think about it like this... The way you see yourself is either a part of the problem or part of the solution.

Do you really see yourself as a masterpiece? As a genius? As someone who walks in excellence and greatness?

Do you even see yourself as someone’s hero? Someone’s mentor? Even someone’s superstar?

I encourage you today to discipline yourself and fight whatever battles you may be facing and/or experience.

Once you tighten your level of discipline, you will see that you will be moving closer to accomplishing and achieving your goals.

Don't allow anything to shift or affect your focus.

Get to a place where you are absolutely 100% determined to be the best you that you can possibly be.

Begin to view yourself as unique. More than qualified.

You see it does not matter how smart you are, how intelligent you are. It doesn't even matter how many degrees you have.

It's all about your mindset.

Stop trying to please everyone and please yourself for a change. Stop dwelling on previous mistakes you’ve made. Stay focused and push this time, don’t quit!

Go for it and make it happen.

Make sure you change the way you see yourself today. Start today. You deserve it.