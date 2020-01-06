Woman found stabbed in Glen Allen yard, teen now wanted for the crime

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield teen is wanted for stabbing a woman found in a Glen Allen yard.

Police were called to a home along the 800 block of Stonemeadow Drive Sunday afternoon.

“Once on the scene, officers located an adult female victim in the front yard,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “First responders rendered aid, and the victim was transported by EMS to the hospital for treatment due to the injuries she sustained.”

Police are now looking for 19-year-old Charles D. Alexander, Jr., of Chesterfield.

He is wanted for malicious wounding.

Police have not yet commented on whether Alexander knew the woman, nor the motive behind the stabbing.

Anyone with information about Alexander was asked to call police.

He was described as 5’11” and 150 pounds.