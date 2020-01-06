CapitolMac preparing to shut down in the Fan

CapitolMac, the local Apple computer-focused retailer and repair shop that predates the Apple Store’s existence, is preparing to shut down.

That includes plans to close its two stores: its Fan storefront at 1700 W. Main St. by the end of the month and a Baltimore location.

Barring a sale, outside investment or some other last-minute alternative, the pending closure will mark the end of a three decades-long run for CapitolMac, which was founded in the late 1980s as Apple’s Macintosh computers were gaining in popularity.

The decision also follows recent years of fast growth as the company earned a spot in 2017 on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing businesses.

