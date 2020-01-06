× Bon Secours welcomes three more Virginia hospitals into its ‘compassionate ministry’

RICHMOND, Va. — Bon Secours Mercy Health has added three more Virginia Hospitals into its health care system.

Bon Secours officially acquired Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, Southampton Memorial Hospital in Franklin, and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center in Emporia on January 1.

“We welcome [the hospitals] into our compassionate ministry,” John Starcher, Bon Secours Mercy Health president and CEO, said. “Southeastern Virginia is a rapidly growing area, and we look forward to continuing to invest in the health and well-being of area residents, while ensuring our facilities are places where associates want to work, clinicians want to practice, people seek wellness and communities thrive.”

Other Bon Secours hospitals in Central Virginia include Memorial Regional Medical Center in Mechanicsville, St. Mary’s Hospital in Henrico, St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian, Richmond Community Hospital in Richmond, and Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock.

“Our ministry is known for its ability to sustain and enhance medical services in a variety of communities, and I look forward to finding synergies and working with our new associates to serve the communities of Petersburg and Emporia, Virginia,” Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond market, said.