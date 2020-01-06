Armed robbery at Chesterfield grocery store alarms Chesterfield community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Moseley is one of the fastest growing areas in Chesterfield County.

"It has a small-town feel, good schools, safety,” said Kelly Mason, who lives there. “I just really love the area."

But with the appreciation now comes a hint of uncertainty. Saturday night, a masked gunman walked in to an Aldi grocery store and demanded money from the clerk.

"It’s very unnerving to see,” said Mason. “I mean, it happens everywhere, I understand that, but you don't want it to see it happen at the grocery store you shop at or the gas station where you take your kids."

It's an area of Hull Street that saw road rage violence in December where a shot was fired, and where early last year, an Army officer was shot and killed by a man who was recently found not guilty by reason of insanity.

"Certainly we've had a couple of crimes happen in that area that are high-profile so to speak, but we still are one of the safest communities size-wise in the country and we have an excellent police department that will continue to work to keep us safe,” said Kevin Carroll, the Matoaca district's newly-elected board member. He is also a retired Chesterfield County officer.

He said with growth comes growing pains. “When you have a population increase like we have had over the past ten years, then yes, you have increased chances of all types of crime happening,’ said Carroll.

The latest armed robbery is certainly on the radar of people living nearby. “It's unnerving that it is happening so close to home," said Mason.