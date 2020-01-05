Police investigating after woman stabbed in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investing after a woman was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Glen Allen.
Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Stonemeadow Drive, in a neighborhood not far from the I-295/I-95 interchange, at 2:35 p.m.
“One adult female has been transported to the hospital for injuries she sustained,” officials said.
No additional details were available at last check Sunday evening,
Police urged anyone with information about the crime to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
