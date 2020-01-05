Police investigating after woman stabbed in Glen Allen

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investing after a woman was stabbed Sunday afternoon in Glen Allen.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Stonemeadow Drive, in a neighborhood not far from the I-295/I-95 interchange, at 2:35 p.m.

“One adult female has been transported to the hospital for injuries she sustained,” officials said.

Henrico police are on scene of a stabbing. This is not a shooting. One adult female has been transported to the hospital for injuries she sustained. Anyone woth information, contact Henrico police at 501.5000! — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) January 5, 2020

No additional details were available at last check Sunday evening,

Police urged anyone with information about the crime to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.