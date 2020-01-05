Video shows bride brings wedding to dying dad’s hospital room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – When a bride learned that her dying father wouldn’t make it to her wedding, she brought the ceremony to his hospital room.

Shelby Schweikhart-Conville says she learned her dad’s cancer had come back less than a month ago and it came back with a vengeance.

“The cancer had taken over his lungs, and he is not responding to chemo,” wrote Shelby in a Facebook post.

So, Shelby and her soon-to-be husband Jared planned a wedding in 30 minutes and held it in the intensive care unit of St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

“It was the most beautiful, bittersweet moment of my life,” wrote Shelby. “My dad got to see his baby girl get married, and it meant the world to me that he was able to see it.”

Shortly after the wedding, Shelby says her dad decided to get off life-support, but he hadn’t passed away as of Friday.

“He’s still with us, and if you could continue praying for my family, I would so greatly appreciate it,” wrote Shelby. “Special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Vincent ICU, and my friends and family for making this all possible.