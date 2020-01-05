Car-carrier semi hits I-95 overpass, busts water line in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A crash involving a tractor-trailer carrying cars closed lanes and caused major backups on I-95 south in Henrico County Sunday night.

VDOT officials said the crash closed the interstate’s right and center lanes near Hermitage Road and Lakeside Avenue just before 8:10 p.m.

Accident: SB on I-95 at MM81 in Henrico Co. 2 SB travel lanes closed.8:08PM — 511 Central Virginia (@511centralva) January 6, 2020

Virginia State Police said a semi carrying cars struck the overpass, which busted a water line.

Additionally, officials said that two vehicles being hauled came off the trailer.

Ismar Planic drove by the scene.

“A car in the middle of the road, completely destroyed,” Planic wrote. “I was worried someone lost their life in it. Water was spilling all over the car.”

No injured were reported, according to state police.

“Traffic is getting by in the left lane with a three-mile backup,” VDOT officials said around 8:30 p.m.

The accident was cleared around 9 p.m., according to VDOT.

If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.