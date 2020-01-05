Man’s body found on train tracks in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – An investigation is underway after a man’s body was discovered along train tracks on Richmond’s Southside early Sunday morning.

Lt. Ronnie Armstead said the victim was struck on the tracks near Hopkins Road at some point between 10 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Officers said the victim was staying at the nearby McGuire VA Medical Center.

No additional details were available at last check.

Investigators said they are still in the early stages of their investigation, which halted rail traffic.

Jonathan Webster, who was on Amtrak's Silver Meteor Train, said passengers waited about 90 minutes.

Train 98 was stopped south of Richmond as of 4:45 a.m., according to a tweet from Amtrak Alerts.

Silver Meteor Train 98 which departed from Miami (MIA) on 1/4 is currently stopped south of Richmond (RVR) due to police activity ahead. We will update when more information is available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 5, 2020

The train departed around 5:45 a.m., but was about 1 hour and 40 minutes behind schedule, according to Amtrak.

"I didn't miss my bus connection," Webster said. "It actually worked out OK, but that is definitely unfortunate."

Silver Meteor Train 98 which departed from Miami (MIA) on 1/4 is back on the move and currently operating approximately 1hr 40mins late. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) January 5, 2020

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.