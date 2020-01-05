Dolphin stranded on Cape Point dies

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A Cape Hatteras National Seashore visitor saw a stranded Risso’s dolphin at Cape Point on Saturday, WTKR reported.

The visitor reported the site by calling the Dare County non-emergency line around 2:30 p.m.

Seashore resource management staff and Hatteras Island Wildlife Rehabilitation responded to the scene.

With assistance from anglers on the beach, Seashore staff and volunteers were able to pull the dolphin up the beach so an assessment could be completed.

Officials say the dolphin could not be saved.