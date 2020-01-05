Masked armed robber holds up Henrico gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police said an armed masked man robbed a gas station in Henrico County Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the BP gas station in the 600 block East Laburnum Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police said the robber was armed with a handgun, but no other details were available at last check.

