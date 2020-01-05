Masked armed robber holds up Henrico gas station

Posted 11:26 pm, January 5, 2020, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police said an armed masked man robbed a gas station in Henrico County Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the BP gas station in the 600 block East Laburnum Avenue just before 9 p.m.

Police said the robber was armed with a handgun, but no other details were available at last check.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

