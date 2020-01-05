5 dead, dozens hospitalized in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Officials in Pennsylvania say five people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

A turnpike spokesman tells The Associated Press that the Westmoreland County coroner confirmed the deaths in the early Sunday crash and said 60 people were hospitalized with injuries.

A tweet from the spokesman says the crash involved a passenger bus, two tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

An Excela Frick Hospital spokeswoman said at least 25 victims ranging in age from 7 to 52 years old were transported to the Mt. Pleasant location.

The crash has closed the turnpike for an 86-mile stretch.

 

