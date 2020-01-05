Video shows fire engulf home that killed Hopewell family’s dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va. -- Firefighters battled a massive fire at a home in Hopewell Sunday evening.

Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of S. 13th Avenue at 6:10 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from three sides of the single-story home.

Video from Lindsey Curran showed heavy flames and thick smoke pouring from the home moments before crews arrived.

Officials said everyone except the family's dog made it out safely before crews arrived.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters retrieved the dog. Crews performed CPR, but the animal died, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.