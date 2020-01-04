Police ID man killed in Richmond hotel room 

RICHMOND, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a man police say was shot to death inside a Richmond hotel room Friday morning.

Officers were called to a hotel in the 2600 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a shooting report just after 7:05 a.m., according to James Mercante with Richmond Police.

Police found 29-year-old William O. Hurt, of the 900 block of East Brookland Park Boulevard, unresponsive in a room at the hotel with an apparent gunshot wound.

Hurt was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death,” Mercante said.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Detectives urged anyone with any information about the homicide to call Major Crimes Detective M. Godwin at 804-646-5533 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.