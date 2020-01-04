Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike

Actress Rose McGowan says her tweet that apologized on behalf of the U.S. to Iran for “disrespecting their flag and people” wasn’t anti-American.

Her tweet Friday came after a U.S. airstrike killed Iran’s top general and has been widely criticized.

In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, McGowan acknowledged her tweet might seem unusual.

She added that she doesn’t believe the governments of either Iran or the U.S.

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

The 46-year-old McGowan is known for her role in the “Scream” movie franchise.

She was one of the earliest of dozens of women to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein has denied accusations of non-consensual sex.