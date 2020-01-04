Rockets fired after day of mourning for slain Iranian leader

BAGHDAD — Thousands of militiamen and other supporters chanting “America is the Great Satan” marched in a funeral procession in Baghdad for Iran’s top general, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike.
The region braced for Iran to fulfill its vows to avenge the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, but it was unclear when or how it might respond.
Soleimani was killed Friday alongside senior Iraqi militants near Baghdad’s airport. A series of rockets fell inside or near the Green Zone following the day of mourning.
As the region awaits Iran’s response, all eyes are on Iraq, where America and Iran have competed for influence since the 2003 U.S.-led invasion.
Mourners surround a car carrying the coffin of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession in Baghdad's district of al-Jadriya, near the high-security Green Zone, on January 4, 2020. Thousands of Iraqis chanting "Death to America" joined the funeral procession for Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, both killed in a US air strike.