Robber sexually assaulted hostage at Illinois bank, police say

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Police say a man armed with a pellet gun assaulted a woman he took hostage inside an Illinois bank before surrendering to authorities following a six-hour standoff.

Thirty-nine-year-old Nicholas August, of Rockford, is jailed on $2 million bond and charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint.

Police say he entered Heritage Credit Union in Rockford about 2:30 p.m. Friday and took the 39-year-old employee hostage before ordering other employees out of the building.

August surrendered to police around 9 p.m.