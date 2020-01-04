Police ID man killed outside Henrico apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have released the name of the 30-year-old man killed outside an apartment in eastern Henrico County Friday night.

Police responded to the Oakmeade Apartments in the 200 block of Airport Place in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting around 9:30 p.m.

Neighbors told Crime Insider Jon Burkett they heard at least six shots ring out.

"Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male with injuries near a front door," Lt. Matthew Pecka with Henrico Police said. "First responders provided emergency care; however, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced on the scene."

Police later identified the victim as Rico Rashad Robinson of Henrico County.

A heavy police presence was outside the complex during the investigation Friday night.

Detectives said their investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Police urged neighbors to submit anonymous tips via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or the “P3Tips” app on your smartphone device.

"These tips aide detectives in quickly solving crimes, which ultimately make our communities safer together," police said.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.