Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. –  A man was critically injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Petersburg.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of 6th and Accomack streets around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

No suspect information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

