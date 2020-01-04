Man critically injured in Petersburg shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. – A man was critically injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Petersburg.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of 6th and Accomack streets around 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital.

No suspect information was available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.