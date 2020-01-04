Masked man who robbed Chesterfield Aldi used gun with laser sight, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said a masked armed robber held up an Aldi grocery store in Chesterfield County Saturday night.

Officers were called to the Aldi at 7500 Harpers Green Way around 8:50 p.m., according to Lt. James Lamb with Chesterfield Police.

Police said the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a silver and brown handgun with a laser sight and demanded money from a cash register.

“The suspect fled from the scene with unknown amount of cash,” Lamb said.

No one was injured, police said.

The suspect was described as a white male in his mid-20s, 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and sneakers, according to police.

“Police continue their investigation into this incident,” Lamb said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

