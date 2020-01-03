U-Haul to stop hiring smokers in 21 states, including Virginia

Posted 8:33 am, January 3, 2020, by and , Updated at 08:34AM, January 3, 2020

U-Haul said it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in the 21 states where companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions.

PHOENIX — U-Haul International has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that the well-known truck and trailer rental company approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates.

Virginia is one of the 21 states impacted by the new policy. Other states include:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

Companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions in all 21 states.

Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a healthier corporate culture. Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members,” said a statement from Jessica Lopez, U-Haul’s chief of staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey.”

Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won’t be affected.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.