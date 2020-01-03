× U-Haul to stop hiring smokers in 21 states, including Virginia

PHOENIX — U-Haul International has announced plans to stop interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people who use e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that the well-known truck and trailer rental company approved the nicotine-free policy set to go into effect Feb. 1 in 21 states where the company operates.

Virginia is one of the 21 states impacted by the new policy. Other states include:

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, and Washington.

Companies are allowed to consider tobacco use when making hiring decisions in all 21 states.

Officials say the company expects the nicotine-free hiring policy would help create a healthier corporate culture. Officials say the company employs around 30,000 people across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are deeply invested in the well-being of our team members,” said a statement from Jessica Lopez, U-Haul’s chief of staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a variety of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in fostering a culture of wellness at U-Haul, with the goal of helping our team members on their health journey.”

Company officials say people hired before the policy goes into effect won’t be affected.