Twins born in different decades at Indiana hospital

CARMEL, Ind. — Twins born in different years aren’t common, although they do happen — but twins born in different decades is something a bit more rare.

But that’s exactly what happened with Dawn Gilliam and Jason Tello’s little miracles.

Twins Joslyn and Jaxon were born just 30 minutes apart, but have completely different birth years.

Joslyn Grace Guilen Tello was born at 11:37 p.m. on December 31, 2019 at Ascension St. Vincent Carmel hospital and her twin brother, Jaxon DeWayne Mills Tello, was born at 12:07 a.m. on January 1, 2020.

Not only were their birthdays unique, but they were the last baby born in 2019 and the first baby born in 2020 for the hospital.

“We’re still in shock,” Dawn told WRTV.

The twins weren’t due for another seven weeks, but they decided to pop out early so they could have special birthdays.

Joslyn weighed just 4 pounds, 11 ounces at birth and was 17.9 inches long. Jaxon weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18.1 inches long.

“We were surprised how big they were,” Gilliam said. “We joked about it before knowing that we were in labor.”

Mom and both babies are doing well.

This story was originally published by Katie Cox on WRTV.