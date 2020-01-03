☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Three seriously injured in head-on crash in Chesterfield

Posted 11:00 pm, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:02PM, January 3, 2020

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Chesterfield Friday evening.

Police responded to the 11800 block of Winterpock Road Friday evening for a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

3 people were transported to the hospital, according to officials on scene.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police are currently on scene investigating.

