Three seriously injured in head-on crash in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Chesterfield Friday evening.
Police responded to the 11800 block of Winterpock Road Friday evening for a head-on crash involving two vehicles.
3 people were transported to the hospital, according to officials on scene.
Their conditions are currently unknown.
Police are currently on scene investigating.
