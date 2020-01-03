× Three seriously injured in head-on crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Three people are hospitalized with serious injuries following a head-on crash in Chesterfield Friday evening.

Police responded to the 11800 block of Winterpock Road Friday evening for a head-on crash involving two vehicles.

3 people were transported to the hospital, according to officials on scene.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

Police are currently on scene investigating.