Tennessee lawmaker files bill to chemically castrate convicted sex offenders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed legislation calling for the castration of convicted sex offenders.

Rep. Bruce Griffey, R – Paris, filed House Bill 1585, which would require a person convicted of a sex crime involving a person under 13 years old to undergo chemical castration as part of parole.

The felon would receive certain medication that would reduce or block the production of testosterone, hormones or other chemicals in a person’s body.

The bill says this would only apply if the person convicted is eligible for parole. The measure states that the person can choose to stop the treatments, but that would be a violation of parole.

It also said the treatment would be administered by the Tennessee Department of Health. WTVF has reached out to the department for comment.

If passed, the legislation would take effect July 1, 2020.

This story was originally published by Laken Bowles on WTVF.