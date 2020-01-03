Taking Flight with Sylvan Heights Bird Park

RICHMOND, Va. – Several times a year, our friends from the Sylvan Heights Bird Park in North Carolina take a trip to Richmond to see us. Brett Lubbock, Director of Operations & Development and Bird Trainer Juan Romero join us along with a Moluccan cockatoo, a yellow named amazon parrot, and a duck named Daisy the Mallard. The Sylvan. Heights Bird Park is located at 500 Sylvan Heights Park Way in Scotland Neck, North Carolina where they offer Keeper Talks daily at 1:15 pm. Additionally, they will host the 4th Annual Oyster Roast Fundraiser on Saturday, January 18 from 6 pm to 9 pm. For more information, visit www.shwpark.com.
