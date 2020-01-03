T.S. Eliot letters to muse to be unveiled after 60 years

Letters that poet T.S. Eliot wrote to his muse and confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled after more than 60 years in storage.

The letters will be made available to researchers at Princeton University Library beginning Thursday and are expected to provide insight into the relationship Eliot had with Hale, his longtime friend.

The extent of their relationship has been speculated about for decades.

The letters have been sealed since Hale donated them in 1956. Letters that Hale wrote to Eliot were burned.

One scholar calls the unveiling the “literary event of the decade.”