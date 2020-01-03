Salade Niçoise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are looking for a healthy dish to add to your recipe collection, we have a great option! Laura Daab, Owner of Richmond’s own Bikini Panini Food Truck, joins our live show to teach us how to make a salad nicoise.

Ingredients

1 can new potatoes, sliced, drained

10 ounces haricots verts or thin green beans, trimmed

4 large eggs, hard boiled, sliced

1/3 red onion thinly sliced

1 cup Dijon balsamic vinaigrette dressing

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

8 cherry tomatoes or small cocktail tomatoes, halved or quartered

1 small clam shell mixed spring greens with spinach

1 can artichokes, marinated and quartered

2 5 1/2-ounce cans tuna packed in olive oil, drained

1/2 cup each black and manzanillo olives

Directions