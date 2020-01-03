Salade Niçoise

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are looking for a healthy dish to add to your recipe collection, we have a great option! Laura Daab, Owner of Richmond’s own Bikini Panini Food Truck, joins our live show to teach us how to make a salad nicoise.
Ingredients
- 1 can new potatoes, sliced, drained
- 10 ounces haricots verts or thin green beans, trimmed
- 4 large eggs, hard boiled, sliced
- 1/3 red onion thinly sliced
- 1 cup Dijon balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
- 8 cherry tomatoes or small cocktail tomatoes, halved or quartered
- 1 small clam shell mixed spring greens with spinach
- 1 can artichokes, marinated and quartered
- 2 5 1/2-ounce cans tuna packed in olive oil, drained
- 1/2 cup each black and manzanillo olives
Directions
- Drain and rinse the canned potatoes.
- Meanwhile, bring a separate saucepan of salted water to a boil. Fill a bowl with salted ice water. Add the haricots verts to the boiling water; cook until crisp-tender and bright green, 2 to 4 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into the ice water to cool; drain and pat dry.
- Place the eggs in the reserved saucepan and cover with cold water by about 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then cover, remove from the heat and let stand, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool. Peel under cold running water. Slice.
- Cut in half the cherry tomatoes and thinly slice the red onion.
- Drain olives.
- Divide the lettuce among 4 plates. Arrange the potatoes, haricots verts, artichokes, hard-boiled eggs and tuna on top. Add the tomatoes to the plates. Drizzle with the dressing and top with the olives.