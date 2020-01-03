Men arrested for shooting 2-year-old Henrico boy
Salade Niçoise

Posted 1:57 pm, January 3, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. – If you are looking for a healthy dish to add to your recipe collection, we have a great option! Laura Daab, Owner of Richmond’s own Bikini Panini Food Truck, joins our live show to teach us how to make a salad nicoise.

 

Ingredients

  • 1 can new potatoes, sliced, drained
  • 10 ounces haricots verts or thin green beans, trimmed
  • 4 large eggs, hard boiled, sliced
  • 1/3 red onion thinly sliced
  • 1 cup Dijon balsamic vinaigrette dressing
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
  • 8 cherry tomatoes or small cocktail tomatoes, halved or quartered
  • 1 small clam shell mixed spring greens with spinach
  • 1 can artichokes, marinated and quartered
  • 2 5 1/2-ounce cans tuna packed in olive oil, drained
  • 1/2 cup each black and manzanillo  olives

Directions

  1. Drain and rinse the canned potatoes.
  2. Meanwhile, bring a separate saucepan of salted water to a boil. Fill a bowl with salted ice water. Add the haricots verts to the boiling water; cook until crisp-tender and bright green, 2 to 4 minutes. Drain and immediately plunge into the ice water to cool; drain and pat dry.
  3. Place the eggs in the reserved saucepan and cover with cold water by about 1 inch. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat, then cover, remove from the heat and let stand, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain, then run under cold water to cool. Peel under cold running water. Slice.
  4. Cut in half the cherry tomatoes and thinly slice the red onion.
  5. Drain olives.
  6. Divide the lettuce among 4 plates. Arrange the potatoes, haricots verts, artichokes, hard-boiled eggs and tuna on top.  Add the tomatoes to the plates. Drizzle with the dressing and top with the olives.
