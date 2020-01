Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Caleb Kinchlow, a parent technology advocate and tech lifestyle expert shares important information you need to know about how to keep your children or grandchildren safe online. Caleb’s book “Parents Kids & Technology: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Kids in the World of Technology” is a simple resource for understanding your “technology-obsessed” teens and tweens. To read more about Caleb and these critical resources, visit www.calebkinchlow.com.