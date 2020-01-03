National Mentoring Month with Big Brothers Big Sisters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – January is National Mentoring Month, and for over a century, Big Brothers Big Sisters has helped children realize their potential and build their futures. Today we are joined by Ann Payes, the Executive Director of Big Brother’s Big Sisters Greater Richmond, Big Brother Chris Yakabisin, and Little Brother Sam as they share the mutual benefits of mentorship. For more information on being a mentor or how you can get involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit www.bbbs.org/bigpotential orwww.bigbrobigsis.com.