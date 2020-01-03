Crime Insider: Man shot, killed outside Henrico apartment complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex in Henrico's East End on Friday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the Oakmeade Apartments at 300 Airport Pl in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting.

There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Neighbors say they heard at least 6 shots ring out.

A heavy police presence is currently outside the complex investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.