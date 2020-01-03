Crime Insider: Man shot, killed outside Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex in Henrico's East End on Friday night, according to Crime Insider sources.
Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the Oakmeade Apartments at 300 Airport Pl in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting.
There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.
Neighbors say they heard at least 6 shots ring out.
A heavy police presence is currently outside the complex investigating.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.