Crime Insider: Man shot, killed outside Henrico apartment complex

Posted 11:11 pm, January 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:15PM, January 3, 2020

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man was shot and killed outside of an apartment complex in Henrico's East End on Friday night, according to Crime Insider sources.

Around 9:30 p.m., police responded to the Oakmeade Apartments at 300 Airport Pl in Highland Springs for reports of a shooting.

There, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Neighbors say they heard at least 6 shots ring out.

A heavy police presence is currently outside the complex investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

