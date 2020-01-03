☔Track rain with the CBS 6 Interactive Radar

Longtime manager of Byrd Theatre fired after 21 years ‘without warning’

Posted 11:37 pm, January 3, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. --  The general manager of Carytown's historic Byrd Theater in Richmond has been fired.

Todd Schall-Vess, who worked at the theater for 21 years, says he wasn't given any warning, explanation or severance.

He told CBS 6 today the Byrd Theatre Foundation Board made the decision in a November meeting.

Schall-Vess says he is now considering legal action.

The Byrd Theatre Foundation told CBS 6 in a statement they are unable to comment on personnel matters.

"We have a great tenured staff of both full and part-time employees, many of whom have worked with the Byrd Theatre for 9-plus years and have a great deal of experience running the theatre, and have been doing so smoothly for the past 7 weeks."

 

