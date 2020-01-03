Getting Your Blood Sugar on Track After the Holidays

Men arrested for shooting 2-year-old Henrico boy
RICHMOND, Va. - Most of us over-indulged during the holiday season. Blood sugar mis-management can result in having a sweet tooth, irritability, and “hanger”. Holistic health coach Sara McGlothlin is here with a tasty way you can get your blood sugar back on track. Starting January 8th, Sara will hold her online program The Beauty of Blood Sugar Balance and will offer a discount code to our Virginia This Morning Viewers. For more information, visit www.saramcglothlin.com.

