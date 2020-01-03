× Founding Frenemies: Hamilton and the Virginians

Exhibit open through now February 2, 2020, 28 North Arthur Ashe Boulevard, Richmond

There’s still plenty of Hamilton fever in RVA, the Museum of History and Culture’s exhibit FOUNDING FRENEMIES Hamilton and the Virginians” is an experience not to miss. Rare artifacts related to themes from HAMILTON are on display along with and an interactive exhibition that explores Alexander Hamilton’s relationships with the founding generation of Virginians. Some of the objects on display illustrate Alexander Hamilton’s service as General George Washington’s right-hand man, his leadership at the Battle of Yorktown, his partnership with James Madison in writing the Federalist Papers, his impact as Secretary of the Treasury, and his infamous battles with Thomas Jefferson. Suggested Donation – $10. For more information visit https://www.virginiahistory.org/ or call 804-340-1800.