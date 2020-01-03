Alex Trebek says he’ll need just 30 seconds to say goodbye on his final episode of ‘Jeopardy’

‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek has already rehearsed his final goodbye when his run ends.

The game show host announced he had stage 4 pancreatic cancer last March and said he’ll continue his job as long as physically able.

In an interview with ABC News, Trebek said he may not host the game show for much longer. For his final taping, he says he’ll ask the director for 30 seconds to make his exit.

“I’ve kind of, in my mind, rehearsed it already, and what I would do on that day is tell the director, ‘Time the showdown to leave me 30 seconds at the end. That’s all I want,'” he said.

He says he is staying out of the decision about who will succeed him but will ask the audience to give his successor the love and attention they have given to him.