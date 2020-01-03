Alcohol deemed factor in New Year’s crash that killed Petersburg man

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said alcohol is being considered one of the factors in a deadly crash early New Year’s morning on Route 5 in Charles City County.

Troopers were called to a single-vehicle wreck on John Tyler Memorial Highway not far from Kimages Road at 4:20 a.m., according to Sgt. Keeli L. Hill with Virginia State Police.

Officials said 35-year-old Tramayne L. Wyatt, of the 2000 block of S. Crater Road in Petersburg, was headed westbound on Route 5 when his SUV ran off the road and struck a tree head on.

“Wyatt was not wearing his seat belt,” Hill said. “Unfortunately, Wyatt succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.”

Additionally, troopers said an 18-year-old passenger had minor injuries in the crash. State police said that passenger was wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation, Hill said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.