× 1 killed in Mechanicsville Turnpike crash

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover County Thursday evening.

Deputies say they responded to the crash in the 5100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike in the area of Gethsemane Court at 6:57 p.m.

“A four-door Subaru hatchback was traveling east on Mechanicsville Turnpike and exited the right side of the highway,” said a sheriff’s office spokesperson. “Evidence at the scene indicated the operator of the vehicle, and sole occupant overcorrected the vehicle multiple times in a culvert while striking multiple mailboxes.”

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.