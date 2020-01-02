US targets, kills Iranian military leaders in rocket strike at Baghdad airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States launched a rocket attack targeting Iranian military leaders, killing seven people at the Baghdad International Airport early on Friday, the Associated Press reported.

Among those killed was Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, the AP reported. Soleimani is considered as Iran's most prominent military leader.

Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces said that the U.S. was responsible for Friday's strike.

The attack comes days after protesters stormed the US embassy in Iraq.

Iraqi security officials told the AP that the rockets landed near the airport’s cargo hall. Two cars were reportedly on fire.

The Baghdad airport is used by both US officials as well as for commercial operations.

