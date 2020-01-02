Richmond Police have warning for gun owners after uptick in thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are warning gun owners to lock it or lose it to highlight the growing problem of firearms being stolen out of cars in Richmond.

Richmond Police officials said about 450 guns were stolen in the city during 2019. In over half of those cases, the guns were stolen out of a person's car.

And police said the majority of those cases involved guns stolen from unlocked cars.

"When people secure inside of a vehicle, they're shutting the door on it. Sometimes the door is locked. Sometimes the door is not locked,” Lt. David Naoroz with Richmond Police said. “And more often than not, regarding the theft from motor vehicles, we find the door is unlocked.”

Naoroz said the best way to make sure your firearm stays secure is to take it out of your car.

However, if you have to leave a gun in the car, officers advise to keep it inside a locked container.

