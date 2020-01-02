Stavna Ballet presents “Alice in Wonderland”

RICHMOND, Va. – Stavna Ballet is a Richmond-based professional dance company with a mission to captivate, enrich, and inspire our community and audience through breathtaking artistry that explores the fusion of contemporary movement and the grace of classical ballet. Owner and Artistic Director, Shannon McConville and Heather Bell, President of the Board of Directors joined us on our live show to talk about their upcoming performance of a classic tale. The curtain rises for Stavna Ballet’s “Alice in Wonderland” production Saturday, January 11 at the University of Richmond’s Modlings Center for the Arts with two shows on 2 pm an again at 6 pm. You can also attend “Autographs with Alice” at 3:30 pm on January 11. For more about Stavna Ballet or “Alice and Wonderland” visit www.stavnaballet.com.
