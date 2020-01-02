× RVA Weekend events: Cinderella, Patsy Cline, Holiday decorations at Maymont

RICHMOND, Va.– Virginia Repertory Theatre Presents:

Always… Patsy Cline through January 5, 2020, at Hanover Tavern

Written by Ted Swindley

Featuring the Music of Patsy Cline

Direction by Joe Pabst

Approximately 2 hours with intermission.

For tickets call the Box Office: 804-282-2620 or visit www.virginiarep.org

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA

Through January 5, 2020, at The November Theatre

Marjorie Arenstein Stage

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Douglas Carter Beane

For tickets visit the Box Office: (804) 282-2620 or visit www.virginiarep.org

Maymont Mansion Holiday Tours through January 5, 2020, 12-5pm, Maymont Mansion

The last weekend to see James and Sallie Dooley’s decorated home ay Maymont, the house brings the wonders of Christmas past to life and is sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit. Guided tours of the upstairs are available every half-hour; the last tour begins at 4:30pm. Admission: $8 per adult/$6 per child. Free for Maymont members. Non-members may purchase tour tickets online. Members and group tours, email us or call 804-358-7166, ext. 329 to reserve your spot. For details visit https://maymont.org/experiences/annual-events/holiday-merriment/. Community Planning Workshop: The African American Experience Circa 1900 that’s scheduled on National Day of Racial Healing, Tuesday, January 21.

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights – through January 6, 2020, open nightly 5–10 p.m.

Magic in the Air: A holiday tradition featuring one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is shining brightly and this year’s theme “Magic in the Air” is inspired by things that fly: dragons, spaceships, fireflies, even flying pigs & unicorns! Details visit https://www.lewisginter.org/ or call 804-262-9887

Future Events:

Free FAFSA assistance available through GRASP, January 18, 2020

GRASP (GReat Aspirations Scholarship Program, Inc.) will hold its Saturdays at the Library FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) on January 18, 2020, from 10 am to 4 pm at the Richmond Public Main Library, 101 East Franklin Street. GRASP advisors will provide FREE college financial aid counseling and assistance with completing the FAFSA, by appointment. Call (804) 527-7772 to schedule your hour-long appointment. More information is available at the GRASP website, www.grasp4va.org.

El Juguetazo (The Three Kings) Help Families in Need by Donating for El Juguetazo January 11, 1-4p.m.

Make this holiday season brighter for children and families in need who are celebrating El Juguetazo, a traditional cultural event observed in many Latino and Asian communities around the world that commemorates the arrival of the Three Kings or Wise Men to visit the baby Jesus. El Juguetazo is Saturday, at L.C. Bird High School, 10301 Courthouse Road. Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Services Division is accepting unwrapped toys and/or gift cards between now and Friday, Jan. 10. While toys are needed for all ages, the event is in urgent need of toys and/or gift cards for children ages 12 to 16. War-related toys will not be accepted. Citizens may participate by bringing new and unwrapped toys and/or gift cards to the El Juguetazo drop-off location on the first floor of 9800 Government Center Parkway. Read the full release for more information. For more information https://www.facebook.com/ChesterfieldVA/photos/a.10150653242959862/10157198675594862/?type=3&theater

The Latin Ballet of Virginia Presents 19th Annual LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA performance celebrates the light, spirit, and joy of the holiday season sponsored by Dominion Energy

Friday, January 10 at 7:30pm

Saturday, January 11 at 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Sunday, January 12 at 3:00pm

The Latin Ballet of Virginia is pleased to announce 2020 performance dates for LEGEND OF THE POINSETTIA. Now in its 19th year, this vibrant show has captivated audiences of all ages and backgrounds. Created in 2001 by Ana Ines King, Latin Ballet’s Artistic Director, the show delights and informs audiences on the myriad of unique holiday traditions from Latin America and Spain. Public performances run from Friday, January 10, to Sunday, January 12, 2020, at The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen, 2880 Mountain Road Glen Allen, VA 23060. For details call (804) 356-3876 or visit https://www.latinballet.com/the-legend-of-the-poinsettia-event