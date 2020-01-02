Roll Up Some Lasagna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Chef Ausar AriAnkh shares his delicious vegetable lasagna rollettos! For More information on The Kitchen Magician Catering Services, visit www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com

Vegetable Lasagna Rollettos

Serves 12

Ingredients

2 cups of sliced carrots

2 cups of diced onions

4 cups of sliced portabella/Baby Bella Mushrooms

1 cup of diced red peppers

3 tablespoons of minced garlic

1 Bunch of fresh thyme

32 oz. ricotta cheese

3 eggs

5 lbs of mozzarella cheese

1 box of lasagna noodles

6 24oz Classico Pasta Sauce

¼ cup Olive Oil

Salt to taste

Instructions

1) Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil. Add ¼ cup of salt to boiling water and add pasta and cook until al dente. About 10 minutes. Once noodles are cooked drain and run cold water over them to stop the cooking process. Place noodles in a bowl and add a little olive oil to prevent them from sticking. Set aside.

2) Place Sauce in pan and add thyme, simmer for 2 hours. Season with salt to taste

3) Sauté Carrots, onions, garlic, mushrooms and thyme until they are caramelized and all water is evaporated. Add salt to taste and sauté for 2 more minutes. Set aside.

4) Place ricotta cheese in a bowl and add salt to taste. Add eggs and whip until smooth.

5) Assemble lasagna noodles on a flat surface and spread ricotta mixture over lasagna noodles. Add vegetables on top of ricotta and sprinkle with cheese; then roll up.

6) Line the bottom of a baking pan with marinara sauce and place rollettos on top of sauce. Ladle more sauce on top of the rollettos and sprinkle mozzarella on top. Garnish with chopped parsley.

7) Bake in 350 degree oven for 45 minutes.