Report names the best and worst diets for 2020

U.S. News and World Report released its ranking of 35 popular diets, with the Mediterranean Diet coming in ranked as the No. 1 overall diet for 2020.

The Mediterranean Diet is followed by the DASH Diet and the Flexitarian Diet as top overall diets.

“The Mediterranean Diet may offer a host of health benefits, including weight loss, heart and brain health, cancer prevention, and diabetes prevention and control. By following the Mediterranean Diet, you could also keep that weight off while avoiding chronic disease,” the report says.

The Dukan Diet, Keto Diet and Whole30 Diet were named as the worst overall diets for 2020. US News says that the Dukan Diet is too restrictive and that there’s no evidence it works.

US News said that the Keto Diet ranked as the worst diet for healthy eating.

The Mediterranean Diet ranks No. 1 for Easiest Diets to Follow, Plant-Based Diets, and Best Diabetes Diet.

The Weight Watchers Diet ranked as the No. 1 diet for weight loss, and as the No. 1 commercial diet.

The DASH Diet, which tied to be the No. 2 overall diet, ranked No. 1 for Healthy Eating.

“Whether you’re trying to lose weight or improve heart health, diets are not one size fits all. The 2020 Best Diets rankings provide consumers with the information and data needed to make an informed decision that helps them – along with input from their doctor or other medical professional – choose the plan that’s best for them,” said Angela Haupt, managing editor of health at U.S. News. ”

US News and World Report used a 25-person panel to analyze the 35 diets under consideration.

To read the full rankings, click here.

