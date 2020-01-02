Missing Richmond woman last seen on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Christmas Day.

Lena Wolfe, 21, of the 600 block of Westover Hills Boulevard, is approximately 5’ 6” and weighs about 120 pounds.

Police say her family is concerned for her safety due to a mental health condition and prior issues with substance abuse.

Anyone who sees Lena Wolfe or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

