Stabbing, high-rise plunge leaves 2 toddlers dead in Chicago

CHICAGO — Two toddlers are dead, after a mother attacked her family, and then jumped from an 11th floor window in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to WBBM.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person down at the Michigan Beach Apartments, near 72nd and South Shore Drive, around 1:45 a.m., and found a 1-year-old boy and a woman in her 30s lying on the ground.

Officers rushed to an 11th floor apartment, where they found a 70-year-old man who had been stabbed, and a 2-year-old boy who was unresponsive in a bathtub.

Both children were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The man and woman were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were in critical condition.

Police said the man told officers the woman had stabbed him, then jumped from the 11th floor with the 1-year-old.

Neighbors were left trying to process the gruesome details of the murders of two toddlers.

“Mothers, fathers are to protect their children regardless of what’s happening. Sad to say, you can do whatever you want to yourself, but to an infant, a toddler? I wouldn’t be able to do it,” neighbor Blair Ware said.

Police said the woman who jumped from the building is the mother of the 1-year-old, and the man is her father. However, investigators stressed they are still working to determine exactly how all four people are related to each other.