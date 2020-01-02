Jackie Bradley Jr. joins dad for final GRTC bus route before retirement

RICHMOND, Va. — Boston Red Sox star Jackie Bradley Jr. returned home to Richmond recently for a special send-off for his father, a longtime GRTC bus driver.

The former Prince George standout joined his dad, Jackie Bradley Sr., on his last GRTC bus route before retirement.

The All-Star outfielder and Gold Glove winner shared the special moment on his Instagram page Tuesday.

“Today is the big day. I’m here with baby sis. My dad is officially retiring today,” Bradley in the video.

“Pops, congratulations on retirement! I’m proud of you and excited for the next step in your life. Glad I got to share the last day of your @ridegrtc career with you,” Bradley wrote on Instagram.