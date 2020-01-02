Human remains discovered in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. – A death investigation is underway after human remains were discovered on New Year’s Day in Prince George County.

Police say the discovery was made by two people who were walking through the area of the 4100 block of Puddledock Road.

Officers responded to the scene at 3:15 p.m. Detectives, along with a representative from the Office of the Medical Examiner, recovered the skeletal remains.

Investigators say the remains were in an “advanced state” of decomposition.

The body will be examined further by the medical examiner’s office who will determine the manner and cause of death.

Prince George County Police are actively investigating the death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 733-2777; you can also send your tip using the P3tips app.