× ‘Dry January’ participants seek a healthier start to the new year

DENVER, Colo. – Using terms like “Dry January” and “Sober Curious,” many social drinkers, who don’t necessarily consider themselves alcoholics, are looking to make a change for 2020. And there are more outlets for it than ever.

Denver residents who are tired of holiday hangovers and the binge drinking culture are among those participating in the movement.

“Today, we’re making the Spiced Honey Spritz,” said the bartender at Next Door at Denver’s Union Station, preparing a complex mixed drink they don’t like to call a mocktail. “We kind of coined it as ‘zero-proof cocktails.'”

Many Denver bars are now serving specialty mixed drinks that are spirit-free, catering to a growing clientele taking a break from Denver’s drinking culture.

“I think there’s a better life out there,” said Jessica Szubert, a Littleton resident who has been sober for a year and recently started a “Sober and Social” meet-up group that already has more than 200 members. “We had a sober Thanksgiving, and a ton of people showed up. We have gone bowling. I have a book club. We did ax throwing.”

Her group is just part of a movement exploring a new kind of sobriety.

“I feel like it’s something that use to be a taboo,” she said. “If you weren’t a drinker, or you had to quit. you had a problem. That’s not the case here.”

While she has gone completely sober, many people are now taking up “Dry January,” swearing off alcohol for a month. One study shows people who did that were still drinking less six months later.

“I think nationally there’s this idea that sober sucks, and that party is the fun word,” said Duke Rumely, who started his Colorado nonprofit for the so-called “Sober Curious.” “That’s why we came up with the name Sober AF Entertainment: S.A.F.E. If it was just called Sober Entertainment, nobody would show up.”

Rumely said his group offers sober tailgaiting and discounted tickets to music and sporting events, and plenty of people are interested in fun without alcohol or intoxicated people.

“People are looking for alternatives besides being around whiskey-drunk guy at an event,” said Rumely.

On New Year’s Eve, Bar Zero, an alcohol-free catering nonprofit, threw a “Sober Eve” base in Downtown Denver, and the organization has several events planned for Dry January.

“There seems to be a big need for this,” said Emily Schrader, Bar Zero’s executive director, who hopes that people re-considering their relationship with alcohol have plenty of support staying sober. “They might find they feel so much better without alcohol, they may continue that into the future after dry January.”

This story was originally published by Jaclyn Allen at KMGH.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.